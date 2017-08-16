Tina Rena Goswick Talley, age 45, of Chatsworth passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil & Evelyn Flood and Moses Monroe & Viola Goswick.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Nic & Ashley Talley of Etowah, TN; parents, Clyde & Wanda Goswick of Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny & Jennifer Goswick of Chatsworth and Tim & Lynette Goswick of Ellijay; grandchild, Jacey Faith Talley; and several extended family members.

Funeral services for Ms. Talley were held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 12, 2017 in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home. Interment followed at Center Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.