Mrs. Lucille Mildred Beavers, 88 of Crandall, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was a member of Sumach Cumberland Presbyterian.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Beavers; parents, Troy and Pauline Isenhower; sisters, Elizabeth Gowin, Gwendolyn Mashburn; great grandchildren, Ty Ridley and Jack Ridley.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Sherri Beavers of Crandall, Kenny and Janet Beavers of Florissant, CO; daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Ronald Scott of Crandall, Debra and Benny Tankersley of Chatsworth; sister, Eloise Cox of Crandall; grandchildren, Brian Beavers, Ginger and Tommy Parker, Andrea Petty, Sarah Beavers, Taylor Beavers, Lily Beavers, Erika and Doyle Ridley, Heath and Tara Jones, Ryan and Chasity Tankersley, Mandy Tankersley; eleven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Lucille Mildred Beavers will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Sumach Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Lucille Mildred Beavers.