Frances Shields Peeples, age 75, of Chatsworth passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

Frances was, above all else, a woman of strong faith and conviction who spent countless hours in prayer. Her love for Christ was evident in the way that she cared for her dear husband and always wrapped her family in warmth and laughter. She was proud of the business that she and her husband built and to which they devoted so much of their lives. As a funeral director at Peeples Funeral Home, she guided many people through some of their most difficult times. She left an incredible example for her family and friends of how a Christian should live, and everyone who knew Frances Peeples is a better person because of it.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan Hill Shields and Opal Jenkins Shields.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, John W. Peeples; daughters and sons-in-law, Amy & Jerry Herndon and Valerie & Mark Talley of Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, Morris & Sharon Shields of Crandall; grandchildren, Wesley & Lesley Herndon, Rachel Herndon, Sloan Witherow, Millie Witherow, Emily Talley, and Ella Talley; great-granddaughter, Quinley Bryn Herndon; nephews, Stacey Shields and Jerome Shields; niece, Kristy Shields; great-niece, Kiersten Shields; great-nephew, Landon Shields; special cousin, Mary Nathan Kendrick; and many beloved extended family members.

Funeral services to celebrate Frances’s homegoing will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2017 in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Cochran and W. H. (Jim) Talley, Jr. officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Peeples will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 until 9:00 pm.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.