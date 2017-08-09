Melva Childers, age 101, longtime resident of Colorado Springs, died July 11, 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mrs. Childers was born on December 4, 1915 in Chatsworth, Georgia. The daughter of the late Samuel and Cora Jackson.

She graduated from Chatsworth High School, Chatsworth, Georgia, Dalton Georgia School of Business, and American University, Washington, D.C. She was a Civil Service employee for at the Department of the Navy in Washington D.C. for more than twenty years. She married Edward Childers, who is deceased, in Washington, D.C. November 11, 1961.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed china painting, emailing friends and relatives, and Bible study.

She is survived by a son, John Childers; daughter in law, Merry Childers; and grandchildren: Daniel, John, Timothy and Hannah.

A visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home. The memorial service was at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church, 219 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.

Burial was at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2017 in Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80235.