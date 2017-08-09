Miss. Sarah Elizabeth Banks, 27 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, August 4, 2017 at TC Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga.

Sarah was preceded in death by Bobby Lance, Eugene Banks, and Allan Banks.

Survivors include her loving parents, Tony and Sonya Banks of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Tonya and Rick Pollard of Dalton; niece, Presley Pollard of Dalton; special care givers, Donna Cantrell and Bobbi Chappell; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Miss. Sarah Elizabeth Banks were held Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Herndon and Rev. Gary Lewis officiating. Interment followed in Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Miss. Sarah Elizabeth Banks.