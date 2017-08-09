Mr. Gerald Jack Coker, age 64 of Crandall passed away Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Hamilton Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Margie Coker, and a sister Carolyn Franks.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Virgie (Henderson) Coker; children and spouses, Stacy and Brian Rymer, Mandy and Shane Smith, and Brad and Heather Coker all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Jonathon Dykes, Jordan Coker, Bailey and Clay Coggins, Brennen Slone, Aubree Coker, Dalyn Coker, Skyler Smith Christopher and Hana Smith, Derek and Raveyn Smith Elizabeth Catlett and Ashton and Kaitlyn Rymer; great grandchildren, Grayson Smith, Lakelan Smith, Landon Smith, Gracie Dykes, Remington Coggins' brother, Dean Coker of Chatsworth; sister in laws, Betty Claxton and Evelyn Patterson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Monday, Aug 7, 2017, 4:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Deal officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home 12:00 noon till 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers make donations for final expenses.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.