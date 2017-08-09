Patsy June Lowery Hughes, age 68, of Chatsworth passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

Patsy enjoyed working around the house and spending time with her family and pets. She was also a big fan of Elvis Presley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy & Veta Lowery; brother, Joe Lowery; and sister, Ruth Page.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Hughes; sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny & Mary Johnson and Mitchell & Sherrie Hughes – all of Chatsworth; daughters and son-in-law, Cheryl & Jeff Baggett and Michele Hughes – all of Chatsworth; brother, Carl Lowery of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Helen & Darrell Whaley of Eton; grandchildren, Ethan Manis, Tabitha Manis, and Sydney Hughes; and several dear extended family members.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hughes were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2017 in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Bowen officiating. Interment followed at Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.