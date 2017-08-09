Odas “Bud” “Shorty” Crook, of the Fidelle Community, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2017, at his home. He was surrounded by his loving family. Odas was born in Bartow County on February 14, 1941; he was the son of the late Will and Laura Jones Crook. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred McArthur and Eva Mae “Dot” Smith. Odas was known for his plentiful vegetable garden, and for sharing its’ harvest in the neighborhood. He loved his John Deeres, and his Fords. Odas always loved helping anyone in need. Odas spent 42 years working for Coronet-Beaulieu; he retired in 2004.

Odas is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Relda Coggins Crook; his sons and daughters-in-law, Reed Crook, and Ricky and Teresa Crook; daughters and son-in-law, Rhonda Baker, and Robin and Jerome Silvers, all of the Fidelle Community; his grandchildren, Heather Crook, Joseph Crook, and Emily Silvers; his brother, Virgil Crook; his sister, Mable Haygood; his twin sister, Laurie Mae “Opal” Scott; his nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The Crook family received friends on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from Evergreen Baptist Church. Rev. Crawford Greeson and Rev. Johnny Beason will officiate. Burial will follow at Fidelle Cemetery with Rev. Roger Hooker officiating at the graveside. Music will be arranged by Mitchell McDougle. Pallbearers are Charles Barber, Jay Smith, Gary Scott, Mark Scott, Ronnie Woodward, and Billy Fauscette. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Thompson, Bill DeBord, Eddie Stewart, and Frankie Fain.

