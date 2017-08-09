Mr. Bobby Jerald Ashe
Mr. Bobby Jerald Ashe age 74 of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday August 6, 2017 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Ashe; parents, Robert Ashe, Dewey and Janie Byers; sister, Elizabeth Mooney.
Survivors include, sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Betty Jean Ashe, Chatsworth, David and Toni Ashe, Chatsworth, and Jimmy and Debbie Ashe, Morganton, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Geneva Ashe, Old Fort, TN; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen and Bobby Collett, Riceville, TN and Betty and Ray (Bo) Cross, Benton, TN; grandchildren and spouses, Matthew Ashe, Jennifer (Brandon) Berner, Felicia (John) Watson, Travis (Tori) Ashe, Andrew (Whitney) Ashe, Adam (Alicia) Ashe, Dillon Ashe, and Emily Ashe; great-grandchildren, Glynleigh, Daxton, Morgandy, Bailey, and Layton Ashe; nieces; nephews.
The family received friends Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.
A private service followed at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Ferguson officiating.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 44 Chatsworth, GA 30705
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.