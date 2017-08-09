Mr. Bobby Jerald Ashe age 74 of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday August 6, 2017 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Ashe; parents, Robert Ashe, Dewey and Janie Byers; sister, Elizabeth Mooney.

Survivors include, sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Betty Jean Ashe, Chatsworth, David and Toni Ashe, Chatsworth, and Jimmy and Debbie Ashe, Morganton, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Geneva Ashe, Old Fort, TN; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen and Bobby Collett, Riceville, TN and Betty and Ray (Bo) Cross, Benton, TN; grandchildren and spouses, Matthew Ashe, Jennifer (Brandon) Berner, Felicia (John) Watson, Travis (Tori) Ashe, Andrew (Whitney) Ashe, Adam (Alicia) Ashe, Dillon Ashe, and Emily Ashe; great-grandchildren, Glynleigh, Daxton, Morgandy, Bailey, and Layton Ashe; nieces; nephews.

The family received friends Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

A private service followed at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Ferguson officiating.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 44 Chatsworth, GA 30705

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.