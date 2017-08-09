Mrs. Nell Woods Hollinger age 93 of Dalton, passed away Monday August 7, 2017 at Dalton Place Assisted Living.

She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Hollinger enjoyed dancing, cooking, baking, playing the piano, shopping, being with her grandchildren and great-grandchild, sitting on her porch, and babysitting her grand dog Lucy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lowry Hollinger; parents, Charlie and Gracie Woods; sisters, Edna Woods, Willi Cope, Faye Land, Marie Ridley, and Martha Smith; brothers, Carl Woods, Lloyd (Pete) Woods, Howard Woods, and Wayne Woods.

Survivors include, daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Garry Long, Chatsworth; grandchildren, Ryan and Brittany Long, and Jennifer Long; great-grandson, Hudson Long; nieces; nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hollinger will be held Thursday August 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Hare and Rev. Danny Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitfield Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.