Mrs. Maybelle Shoemaker age 76 of Chatsworth, went to be with the Lord on Sunday August 6, 2017 at her residence.

She was a member of the Amazing Grace Baptist Church.

Mrs. Shoemaker was preceded in death by parents, Joe and Sylvia Patterson Burke; sisters, Gene Carroll and Annie Dale Green; brother, Bill Burke.

Survivors include, husband of 50 years, Earl Shoemaker, Chatsworth; son and daughter-in-law, Jr. and Rhonda England, Chatsworth; daughters and sons-in-law, Patty and Kendall Dunn, Crandall, Hope and Rick Smith, Xenia, OH, Amy and Michael Hawkins, Chatsworth; sisters, Joann Moore, Ruby Hickey, Wanda Winkler, and Connie Bryant all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Eli Hawkins, Noah, Matthew and Caleb Smith, Chelsea Moore, Jeremiah Dunn, Wendy Daniels, Julie Hawkes, Zachary England, and Sherika Dover; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Olivia Moore, Jase Dover, Spencer England, Jace and Jaden Daniels, Colton and Kenzie Hawkes; aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins; special thanks to Sharon Williams and Genie Keener.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Shoemaker will be held Wednesday August 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Amazing Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Green, Rev. Lamar Payne and Rev. Tony Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in the Amazing Grace Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 922 E Morris St, Dalton, GA 30721.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.