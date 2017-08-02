Mr. Jeffrey “Jeff” McClain Barton age 39 of Eton, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017 at his residence after a sudden illness.

He was a member and past Sunday School teacher at Holly Creek Baptist Church, Chatsworth. He enjoyed traveling and camping with friends and family.

Jeff’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by his care and kindness understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.

If you were a friend of Jeff’s you were truly blessed. He gave all who knew him courage and hope and his early passing is a reminder to cherish and enjoy life to its fullest each day.

Jeff was a 1996 graduate of Murray County High School. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Reinhardt College and Horticulture Degree from North Metro Technical College. He was employed as Nursery Manager at Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc.

Mr. Barton was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Virginia and Robert M. Barton Sr.; maternal grandparents, Myrtle Rogers Lanoue and Walter E. Rogers.

Survivors include his wife Kellie Marie Barton, Eton; parents Deborah and Robert M. Barton Jr, Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Jill and David Repp, Calhoun; nephews, Alex and Nicholas Repp and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Barton were held Monday, July 31, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Holly Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Cochran officiating. Interment followed in the Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home of Chatsworth.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.