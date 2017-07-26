Mrs. Lisa Kaye Scott, age 51 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Preceded in death by her father, Charles Hunter.

Survivors include her husband, Randall Scott; mother, Jewel Hunter; children, Rick Herndon of Dalton, Christy Brock, Belinda Millsap both of Chatsworth, Kyle Herndon of Calhoun, Cody Miolen of Chatsworth and Jacob Scott of Chickamauga; eleven grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte Thomas and Sue Braden both of Chatsworth, Becky Redd of Calhoun, Joyce Anderson of Dalton and a brother Kim Hunter of Chatsworth. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Whitfield Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday 11:00 a.m. till the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m.

