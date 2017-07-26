Mr. Edward Henry “Eddie” Creger, Jr. age 82 of Chatsworth, passed away Tuesday July 18, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Mr. Creger was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Henry Cooper Creger, Sr. and Margaret Missouri Kitts Creger; infant son, Edward Henry Creger III.

Survivors include, wife, Wanda Jean Creger, Chatsworth; daughters, Karen Fowler, Chatsworth and Linda Sloan Charlotte, NC; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Josephine Creger, Chatsworth; grandchildren, Amanda and Chip Terry, McCamy and William Blake, Michael Creger, Kaleigh Fowler, and Natalee and Aaron Granger; great-grandchildren, Brynzleigh Creger, Arden Blake, and Karolina Terry; special family friends, Teresa Gardner, Beth Mallet, Tammy Miles, and Staci Causby; nieces; nephews.

Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mr. Creger were held Saturday July 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Center Valley Cemetery with Rev. Tom Clark and Dr. Teresa Gardner officiating.

The family met Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home for a procession to the graveside service at Center Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 922 E Morris St, Dalton, GA 30721 or Zion Center for Worship & the Arts, 1938 Dunhill Drive Charlotte, NC 28205.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.