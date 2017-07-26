Mrs. Mary Sue Bartley Chastain, 79 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Regency Park Health Care.

Mary was a member of Little Prospect Baptist Church. She loved flowers and to cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ellen Bartley; brother, Virgil Bartley; sister, Carolyn Porter.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Benjamin Allen Chastain of Chatsworth; son, Bobby Chastain of Eton; daughters and son-in-law, Dixie and Mike Dotson Resaca, Sonyia Chastain of Fort Myers, FL, Bennie Sue Hamrick of Chatsworth; adopted children, Coda Manley, Stormy Manley, Elizabeth Manley, Alissa Manley, and Erica Manley all of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Lamar Beason of Chatsworth; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mary Sue Bartley Chastain were held Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Green and Rev. Lamar Beason officiating. Interment followed in Little Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Sue Bartley Chastain.

