Mr. Thomas “Tom” L. Chambers, 79 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Gordon County Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Aline Chambers; parents, Robert and Minnie Chambers; sisters, Mae Felty, Edna Isenhower, Loretta Crisp, Willie Myrle Swiney; brother, Ross Lee Chambers.

Survivors include his son, Roy Chambers of Chatsworth; daughters and son-in-law, Regina Chambers and Jeremy Ward of Chatsworth, Sherry Hudgins of Cisco; brother, James Chambers of Chatsworth; sister, Lucille Thompson of Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Nicky and Dennie Dennison, Selina Smith, Bo and Tiffany Reagan, Chris Reagan, James Shelton, and Jennifer Shelton; great-grandchildren, Destiny Dennison, Jacob Dennison, Matthew Dennison, Braiden Reagan, Thomas Reagan, Auston Smith, Corbin Smith, Ashley Shelton, Dylan Hall, Kristin Quentin, Whitney Ellis; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Chambers were held Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Jody leslie, Lonnie Swiney, and Claude Bates officiating. Interment followed in Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Thomas Chambers.