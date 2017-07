Mr. Jimmy Lee Brock age 69 of Chatsworth passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Memorial services were Friday at 4:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Chaplin Harrison Parker officiating.

American Legion Chatsworth post 167 performed Military Honors.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. wwwshawnchapmanfh.com