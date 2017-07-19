Mr. Ernest Spence Branam, age 72, of Ringgold passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017 at his residence.

Ernest was a man of strong faith and character who cherished his family. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked as a programmer for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga for 31 years. Ernest was an avid follower of many sports, but he personally excelled in tennis and bowling. He captained several USTA league and tournament teams in the Chattanooga area and bowled for many years in the TVA league at Holiday Bowl.

Ernest was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Branam; mother, Lou Dunn Branam Truelove; stepfather, W. A. Truelove; brothers, J. R., Roy, and Spence Branam; sister, Ruby Carver; brothers-in-law, Ernie Carver and Leon Pritchett; and sisters-in-law, Praise Branam Caldwell and Gladys Branam.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Whaley Branam; son and daughter-in-law, Brian & Shannon Branam of Chatsworth; granddaughters, Morgan and Kiley Branam of Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, Winston & Mildred Branam of Ringgold; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy & James Cronan of Covington, GA, Birdell Pritchett of Chatsworth, Ruth & Richard Hammontree of Chatsworth, and Jo Ann & Norman McCullough of Conyers, GA; sister-in-law, Geneva Branam of Crossville, TN; Brenda’s siblings and their spouses, Larry & Judy Whaley of Beaverdale, Paul Edward “Eddie” & Tanna Whaley of Cleveland, TN, and Sandra & Glenn Shults of Dalton; and several dear extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Branam were held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017 in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Altman officiating. Interment followed at Murray Memorial Gardens. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Flowers or memorial gifts to the National Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org will be greatly appreciated.

Peeples Funeral Home of Chatsworth, GA were in charge of the arrangements.