Brittany Pauline Kendrick, age 28 of Chatsworth, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Hazel Brown; uncle, Richard Brown; and close friend, Nekia Scoggins.

Brittany is survived by one very loving daughter, Allie Kendrick; two special parents, Tim and Darla Pressnell; dad and step-mom, Eddie and Mary Kendrick; mother and step-father, Chris and Annitta Grant; sisters and brothers-in-law, Justin Davenport and Brooke Kendrick, Dustin Donahue and BreeAnna Grant; sister, Cady Pressnell, brother, Ty Kendrick; special aunt and uncle, Ronnie and Deborah Long; cousins, Anthony, Steven, and T.C. Brown and Josh Pressnell; very close people, her daughter’s dad, John Scoggins, her daughter’s aunts, and her very close friends, Jessica Siani and Amber Allen.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Brittany Kendrick were held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2017 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Randy Postelle officiating. Burial was in the Noland lot at Faith Cemetery.

The family received friends from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Flowers are greatly appreciated or donations in memory of Brittany may be made to a memorial trust fund for her daughter Allie’s future needs.

Online condolences may be offered at: jjonesfuneralhome.com

Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth is in charge of the funeral arrangements.