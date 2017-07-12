Ricky Morgan, age 62 of Chatsworth, passed away Tuesday, July 4th 2017 in Hamilton Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Marvin and Elizabeth Louise Morgan.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Morgan; daughter, Tiffany Morgan; grandchild, Peyton Griffin (Bishop); brother, Danny Morgan; father-in-law, Claude Head; brothers-in-law, Scott and Brent Head; sisters-in-law, Joy Dorlan and Nancy Dean; cousin, Pauline Long; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Graveside funeral services to celebrate the life of Ricky Morgan were held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 7th 2017 from White Cemetery in Villanow with Rev. David Mathis officiating.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com