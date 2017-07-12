Margie Davis, age 77 of Chatsworth passed away Saturday, July 1st 2017 in Quinton Memorial Health Care.

She was a member of Homeland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Wesley Bradley and Opel Bradley; and husband, Paul Lynn Davis.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Calvin and Dana Hale; granddaughter, Aleshia Hale; brothers, Dan Jr., Herold, Gerald, Roger, and Joe Bradley; sisters, Dorothy Steel, Norma Watts, and Deborah Kay Billingsly; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services are to be held at a later date.

