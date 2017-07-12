Sandra Duncan Phipps, age 75 of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in Ellicott City, Maryland. Sandy worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines in 1963 and also briefly in real estate. Her true passion was teaching. She worked as a middle school social studies teacher in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. On Sundays during football season, she could be found wearing black and gold while supporting her Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a member of mineral Springs United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife to Allen, loving mother of five sons and grandmother of ten grandchildren, and doting caretaker of her “furbabies”, April and Indy. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Lawrence and Dawn Duncan, Brian and Melissa Duncan, Stephen and Kimberly Duncan, Kelly and Julie Phipps and Ken Phipps; grandchildren, Erin, Jesse, Savannah, Joey, Drew, Katie, Hannah, Tommy, James, and Brooke. Memorial services to celebrate the life of Sandra Duncan Phipps were 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 from Mineral Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Gordon Delashmitt officiating. The family received friends at Mineral Springs United Methodist Church from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017. Parking may be limited at the church. Please be prepared for assistance and direction upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sandy Phipps are requested to be made to Mineral Springs United Methodist Church/Dalton Serenity Club C/O Cheryl Phipps 1678 Thomas Road NW Dalton, Georgia 30721. Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth were in charge of the funeral arrangements.