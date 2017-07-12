Merrell Edward “Ed” Ralston died peacefully on July 8 , 2017 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, GA, at the age of 73.

Ed was born in l943 in Selma, Alabama. He graduated from Patterson State Technical College and attended Georgia State University. His business career began at Georgia Power in Atlanta and then moved on to Barwick Industries.

He married Nancy Barwick in 1967, and later married Sybil Calabro in 1974.

In 1973, he started his own business, D&W Carpets, in Chatsworth, Georgia. He sold his company in l992, and continued as its President until his retirement in l996.

As an Emeritus Trustee of Westminster Schools in Atlanta, he served on the Christian Commitment Committee; Development Committee; Trustee Co-Chair of the Long Range Strategic Planning Committee and Capital Campaign.

As a member of the Board of Trustees of Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island, Georgia, he served in various capacities including capital campaigns, development and investment committees.

He served as Trustee of the St. Simons Land Trust, and as advisor to their capital campaign. Ed was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church, the Sea Island Club and Ocean Forest Golf Club.

Philanthropically minded, Ed and his wife, Sybil, gave their time and talents serving several educational, civic, cultural, and community organizations in Atlanta and Sea Island.

Ed is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sybil (Calabro) Ralston; sons Merrell Edward Ralston, Jr. “Ward” (Jocelyn), Charles William (Kristen), and daughter Michelle Elizabeth “Libby” (Pieter) Ingram. He is also survived by beloved grandchildren, Margaret, Ted, Gwyneth, John Paul and Thomas. All reside in Atlanta. He is preceded in death by his parents Annelle Pierce and Charles Isaac Ralston of Selma, Alabama; sisters Bettye, Alice, Barbara Ann and Exa Faye. He is survived by sisters, Jeanette and Marlene, along with his brother, Elton.

The family would like express our sincere thanks to the care givers and staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles for their tender care and comfort; Carolyn and Calvin Cook for their years of loyal and loving service; and our many dear friends whose love, support, and many acts of kindness means so much. You have touched our hearts and shared our loss. God bless you all.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A memorial service will be held on July 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church with a reception immediately following at Ocean Forest Golf Club.

Arrangements are under the direction of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium. www.edomillerandsons.com