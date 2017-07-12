Darlene Millsap Bailey, age 50, passed away July 5, 2017 at Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Christopher Tipton and her parents, Clay and Patsy Millsap.

Survivors include her son, Tyler Bailey; brother, Thomas Millsap; sisters and brothers in law, Susie and Waymond Roberts, Pam and Seth Reed all of Chatsworth; nieces and nephews, Jessica Pitts, Dustin Millsap, Clay Reed and Libby Reed all of Chatsworth; great nephews, Colter Pitts, Hayden Pitts, and Brennan Millsap all of Chatsworth; special cousin, Vickey Tipton of Ellijay; special friends, Teresa Rickett and Dee Harrison both of Chatsworth; adoptive son, Jordan Langford of Chatsworth.

Funeral services were held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Harris officiating. Interment followed in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday, 5:00 til 9:00 p.m.

