Mrs. Martha “Jeanette” Hawkins Crocker, 83 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

She was a member of the Family Worship Center in Cleveland.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Walker Sr and Della Pellom Walker; sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Douthitt, Myrtle Gary, Thelma Page, and Ethel Caylor; brothers, Johnny Walker, Talmage Walker, and Otis Walker; former husbands, Wincell Hawkins, and James Crocker.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amy Hawkins of Crandall; brothers and sisters-in-law, Isaac Jr. and Mildred Walker of Crandall, Paul and Melanie Walker of Dalton; sister, Edna Taylor of Crandall; sister-in-law, Doris Walker of Crandall; grandchildren, Elijah Bentley Hawkins; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Crocker were held Monday, July 10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Pastor Isaac Walker Jr. officiating. Interment followed in Fairy Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Martha “Jeanette” Hawkins Crocker.