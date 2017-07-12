Mr. Junior Archie Gable age 80 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday July 10, 2017 at Chatsworth Health Care.

He was a member of the House of Prayer.

Mr. Gable was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louie Gable, and 13 siblings.

Survivors include, wife Sue Gable, Chatsworth; sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Angie Gable, Chatsworth, Mickey and Tiffany Gable, Dalton, Joe and Tia Gable, Summerville; daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Roy Bishop, Samantha and Craig Marlow, Rhonda Gable Layne Martin all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Kensli and John Reed, Chas and Heather Bishop, Joseph Logan, Kyla Gable, Bradley and Amanda Gable, Taylor and Jeremy Norman, Hope, Sydney and Luke Layne, Cameron Ledford, Peyton and Bayley Gable, Madison and Averie Gable, Elizabeth and Emily Marlow, Connor and Carter Martin, Christy and Lee Layne, Jordon, Sydney and Riley Cox; great-grandchildren, John Hunter, Jaxson and Jagger Reed, Chaslyn Bishop, Anna Grace Logan, Chet Boling, Reece and Brexley Norman, Caroline Moore, Zach Layne, and Aspen Layne.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Gable will be held Wednesday July 12, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Briggs, Rev. Barry Etheridge, and Rev. Lanier Gable officiating. Interment will follow in the Eton Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday from 5:00 to 9:00 p. m.at the Peeples Funeral Home.

Special thanks to the Chatsworth Health Care, Homestead Hospice, and Dr. Cook.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.