Mrs. Nena Josephine Silvers age 89 of Crandall passed away June 29, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Landrum Lafayette and Alice Ballew; brothers, L.L. Ballew, James Ballew; sisters, Wylene Payne, Gertha Davis, and Lucille Ballew.

Survivors include he loving husband of 61 years, J. V. Silvers; children and spouses, Robin and Dalene Silvers of Dalton, Mickey and Angie Silvers of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Dylan Silvers and Fiance Brooke Davenport, Sarah Silvers and Fiance, Kirkland Bowman, Madison Silvers, and Johnathan Silvers; one brother and sister in law, Leeman and Agnes Ballew of Ellijay. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Saturday, at 3:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Robin Silvers, George Bryant and Ray Broadrick officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday 6:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.