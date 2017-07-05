Mr. Scotty Wayne Harrison
Mr. Scotty Wayne Harrison age 44 of Dalton, passed away Wednesday June 28, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry W. Harrison; grandparents, Junior and Ruby Harrison.
Survivors include, mother, Janet Sue Patterson, Dalton; brother and sister-in-law, David and Aimee Patterson, Tunnel Hill; sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Ron Behlmann, Elizabethtown, KY; Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Harrison were held Saturday July 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Crafton Dover officiating. Interment followed in the Ramsey Cemetery.
The family received friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.