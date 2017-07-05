Mrs. Nannie Mae Jones Chadwick, age 96 of Chatsworth, GA, formerly of Ellijay, GA passed Thursday evening, June 29, 2017 at Chatsworth Healthcare.

Mrs. Chadwick was born May 1, 1921 in Alpharetta, Ga to her late parents Will and Ollie Victoria Davis Jones. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and worked as an inspector for E & B Carpet Mills. She is preceded in death by her husband, Holly Chadwick, daughter, Caryl Nix, son, Ronald Chadwick, grandchildren Donald Herron, Jr., Denny Lowe, great grandchildren Christopher Cox and Alison Mullins, sisters, Wilma, Christine, Billie Sue, Patsy, Ozella, Mary.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Meryl and John Mullinax of Rock Spring, GA, and Linda and Donald Hernon, Sr. of Chatsworth, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Clifford and Gail Chadwick of Shady Dale, GA; grandchildren, Jean Cox, Joan McDonald, Mike Chadwick, Debbie Davis, Donna Lewallen, William Ryans, Vicki Cochran, Randall Chadwick, Samantha Callihan, Lee Herron, Cynthia Watson; 9 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; sisters Eloise Jones of South Carolina and Kathleen Jones of Marietta, GA also survive.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017 from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Gerald Siniard, Rev. Tim Chadwick, and Rev. Gene Childers officiating. Music and vocals were by Sara Cantrell and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Choir. Graveside interment followed in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Jeremy Cox, Kelly Cox, Ben McDonald, Brendon Hall, Tanner Watson, Talon Herron, Mike Chadwick, Chris Watson, Kenneth Cox and Kirk Davis serving as pallbearers.

Family received friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the Shawn Chapman Funeral Home in Chatsworth, GA and from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the Logan Funeral Home in Ellijay, GA.

