Mrs. Grace Langford, age 91, of Chatsworth was escorted to Heaven by angels on Monday, June 26 at her residence. She had looked forward to this day all her life, the day when she would see her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Grace was born in Murray County on July 18, 1925. Being the oldest child of nine, she lived her life taking care of others. Grace cared for her younger siblings, her children, her parents, her husband, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always placing the needs of others before herself.

Grace was a member of Holly Creek Baptist Church for over 60 years. After moving in with her daughter, she attended Chatsworth First United Methodist Church. She loved going to church, reading her Bible, and singing hymns.

Grace was an excellent cook and also enjoyed sewing and gardening. Although Alzheimer’s Disease had robbed her of many of her memories and abilities, she continued to be a blessing and delight to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Grady and Cleo Caylor, her husband Dafney Langford, sister Ruth Sneed, and brothers Arnold, Bill, Don, and Ronnie Caylor.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Lillian Langford, of Chatsworth; daughters and sons-in law, Deborah and Ted Yarbrough, of Chatsworth, and Joan and John Wood, of Calhoun; grandchildren, Cale Langford, of Acworth, Jonathan and Aileen Langford, of Woodstock, and Ashley and Thor Neff, of Winder; great-grandchildren, Cole, India, and Cessna Langford. Sisters Wanda Grant, Peggy Jones, and Judy Kendrick also survive.

Special thanks is extended to her loving caregiver Linda Wagnon and to Dr. Robert Cook and his staff.

Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Grace Langford were held Friday, June 30, 2017 at 12 noon from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home in Chatsworth with Pastor Tamlyn Collins and Reverend Danny Cochran officiating. Interment was in Murray Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home from 10:00 to noon on Friday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Peeples Funeral Home &Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.