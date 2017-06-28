Mr. Darrell Edward Payne, 49 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday June 25, 2017 at the Gordon Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Machelle Payne; children, Brandon Payne of Eton, Tiffany Payne of Dalton, Johnathan Payne of Dalton, and Emily Payne of Chatsworth; five grandchildren; parents, Roy and Carolyn Payne of Chatsworth; sister, Melissa Williams of Murphy, NC ; two brothers, Tony and Timothy Payne both of Chatsworth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral aervices will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Center Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com