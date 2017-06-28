Mr. Darrell Edward Payne
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mr. Darrell Edward Payne, 49 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday June 25, 2017 at the Gordon Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Machelle Payne; children, Brandon Payne of Eton, Tiffany Payne of Dalton, Johnathan Payne of Dalton, and Emily Payne of Chatsworth; five grandchildren; parents, Roy and Carolyn Payne of Chatsworth; sister, Melissa Williams of Murphy, NC ; two brothers, Tony and Timothy Payne both of Chatsworth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral aervices will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Center Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com