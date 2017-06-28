Timothy Wayne Freeman, age 56 of Chatsworth passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Roy and Doris King Freeman; and spouse, Leshia Freeman.

Survivors include his spouse, Audrea Fowler Freeman of the residence; children and spouses, Daphne and Chris Coggins, Justin and Dana Loudermilk, all of Calhoun; grandchildren, Zachary Ogle, Hannah Ogle, Langston Loudermilk, Remy Loudermilk, Ella Coggins and Eden Coggins; brothers and sisters in law, Michael and Glenda Freeman of Cartersville, Randy and Liz Freeman of MS, Henry and Kim Freeman of Cartersville, Thomas Freeman of Nichols, GA; sister and brother in law, Janice and Richard Ensley of Cleveland, TN. Several Nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, at 3:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home after 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

