Mr. Gary Leon Keener, age 60, of Chatsworth, passed away on Monday, June 19.

Gary loved sports and working out at Total Fitness Gym. He also had a black belt from United Karate under Ben Kiker. He spent 13 years working in law enforcement at Dalton Police Department, Chatsworth Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff's office.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William W. and Myrtle Keener and one brother, Mike Keener.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Charlotte Hooper Keener; sons, Benjamin Ryan Keener and Trent Garrick Keener; grandson, Benjamin James Keener; one brother, Larry Keener; brothers and sisters-in-law, Diane Keener, Brent and Marlyn Hooper, Dwayne and Tracy Hooper, Ronnie Southers and Dan West. Many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Keener were held Friday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Easley and Rev. Lamar Payne officiating. Internment was in Cool Springs Cemetery. The family received friends on Thursday, from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funerall Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www.shawnchapmanfh.com