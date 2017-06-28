Mrs. Bonnie Mae Patterson, age 79 of Cisco, passed away on Monday June 26, 2017 at Murray Medical Center.

Bonnie enjoyed working in her garden, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Patterson; her father, Lelan Shields; her Mother, Della Keener Gallman; a brother-in-law, Tony McClure.

Survivors include a son, Lee Patterson of Cisco; daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda Alloway (Eugene) of Crandall, Wilma Jones (Ray) of Cisco, Linda Wright (George); grandchildren, David Alloway, Jackie Jones, April Wilcoxon, and Willard Wilcox; great – grandchildren, Jeffery Smith, Cheyenne Jones, and Savannah Jones; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alva Jean McClure of Chatsworth, Roberta Turner (James) of Chatsworth, Emerlene Patterson (Jerry) of Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, John L. Gallman (Janice; and nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bonnie Patterson will be Thursday, June 29th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with the Pastor Lonnie Starnes officiating. Interment will follow Mt. Sumach Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 28th, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the funeral services for Mrs. Bonnie Mae Patterson.