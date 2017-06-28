Mr. Melvin Earl Hayes, Jr. age 74 of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday June 22, 2017.

Mr. Hayes was a member of Holly Creek Baptist Church, the Eton Masonic Lodge #509 F&AM, and was a US Army Veteran.

He loved his family, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents, M. D. and Lucille Hayes.

Survivors include, wife, Althea Hayes, Chatsworth; son, Brandon Earl Hayes, Chatsworth; sisters and brother-in-law, Juanita Richards, Shirley and Terry Sales, and Ann Hayes -all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Brett Edward Adams Hayes and Wesley Hayes; nieces; nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Hayes were held Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Holly Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Cochran and Rev. Walter Hare officiating. Interment followed in the Holly Creek Cemetery with Military Honors by the American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth and Masonic Rites by the Eton Lodge #509 and Chatsworth Lodge #664.

The family received friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.