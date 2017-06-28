Mrs. Indiaetta Walters Cook, 60 of Crandall, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Murray Medical Center.

She was a member of Chatsworth Church of God.

Mrs. Indiaetta was preceded in death by her father, James Ora Walters; mother, Ada Mae Browning Back; brother-in-law, Mark Qualls.

Survivors include her husband, Ray (Buck) Cook of Crandall; sons, Michael James Cook of Crandall, Garrett Ray Cook of Crandall; mother, Ocie Cox of Kentucky; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Donna Walters of Ellijay; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nora and Estel Hamilin of Kentucky, Sharon and Mark Naylor of Kentucky, Connie Qualls of Michigan, Kim and Rick Oats of Michigan; grandchildren, Indiaetta Cook Bowers and her husband Cole Bowers, Dannielle Hampton, Varonica Moreno and Aaron Moreno; great grandchildren, Creed and Atreyu Hampton; Aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Cook were held Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Cook and Rev. Randy Deal officiating. Interment followed in Center Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour at the Peeples Funeral Home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Indiaetta Walters Cook.