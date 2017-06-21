Mr. Michael " Mikey" Donovan Jr., age 36, of Crandall passed away on June 16, 2017. He was an Honorary Member of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club, Chatsworth, GA.

Survivors include his mother and father, Connie and Rod Duckett of Crandall; sister, Chrystie King of Old Fort, TN; grandparents, Charles & Judy Crider; two nieces, Charlee King and Ashlee Webb both of Chatsworth; nephew, Tommy J.C. Nickels of Old Fort, TN; uncles and aunts, Steven and Loretta Bryson of Eton, Rebecca Starnes of Dalton, Ben and Judy Daniel of Dalton, Jody and Irene Jones of Cisco. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Lonnie Starnes officiating. Interment followed in West Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Monday, 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

