Clinton Orrin Withrow passed away on Sunday May 21, 2017. He was born in Dalton on June 20, 1952.

Clinton graduated from North Whitfield High School in 1970, and was a proud member of the Pioneers football team – its Most Valuable Player in 1969. He went on to Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee for a short period before joining the Marine Corp. in 1972, training at Parris Island. Stationed at the Naval Air Station in Albany he was meritoriously promoted to Sergeant. He remained a passionate lifelong supporter of the Marines, and all of the United States armed forces. While serving, Clinton became a proud father of two (Dalane and Blake) and later a third child (Halley). He returned to Dalton to raise his family. He studied at Dalton Jr. College, winning a state-wide speaking award, and his associates degree, then at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, and begin a career in the commercial printing business.

In 1990, he founded Signs, Graphics, Printing, Inc. His entire family came on-board including his parents Burley and Betty Withrow, his brothers Casper and Chris, and his two sisters, Melissia and Renata, fulfilling his father’s lifetime dream of having a family business. Clinton was a successful businessman, heading SGP for 24 years, and eventually all three of his children joined the company. While CEO of SGP, Clinton was also very active in his children’s lives, coaching softball and basketball.

Clinton became a “Poppy” in 1994 with the birth of his first grandchild and was delighted to become the grandfather of nine. He and all of his children built homes in the same neighborhood in Murray County, and Clinton loved watching all of the grandchildren play on his basketball court, in his pool and on all of the sports teams they joined. He lived a full, prosperous and loving life.

Clinton was a member of Crosspointe Christian Centre, Church of God, where he had served as a teacher and on the Church Council. His faith was firm and strong. On February 14, 2015, he married his current wife, Gayle Camp Withrow, in a service at Crosspointe. He retired in 2015.

Clinton is predeceased by his father, Burley Withrow, and his sister Melissia Ball. He is survived by his wife Gayle Camp Withrow; his mother, Betty Withrow; his daughter and son in law, Dalane and Matt West and their children Madison, Sarah, Mason, and Anna Parker, and Noah and Isiah West; his son and daughter in law, Clinton Blake and Michelle Withrow and their children Orrin, Cole and Lillian Withrow; his daughter and son in law Haley and Kirk Greeson and their children, Kade and Kale Greeson; his brothers and their wives, Casper and Dana Withrow of Bozeman, Montana, and Chris and Mary Joe Withrow of Chatsworth; his sister and her husband, Renata and Edward Dunn of Chatsworth; his brother in law Tim Ball, and aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Withrow were held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Crosspointe Church of God with Rev. Stan Lester officiating. Interment will follow in United Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth.

The family received friends at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Search and Rescue Dogs of Georgia: 920 Cordell Ave, LaFayette, GA 30728, or to Murray County Search and Rescue: 810 GI Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth, GA 30705.

Peeples Funeral Home of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.