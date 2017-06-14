Mr. Billy Jacob Raper, 79 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Ethel Raper; brothers, J.B Raper, and Lonnie Raper.

Survivors include his step-son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cathy Fowler of Cisco; daughter and son-in-law, Ruthina and Robert Chance of Chatsworth; step-daughters, Cindy Rittenhouse and Linda Charles both of Chatsworth; brother, James Raper of North Carolina; sister, Corene Leete of Colorado; grandchildren, Tyler Raper, Ryan Chance, Pamela Sommerville, John Smith, Brandi Fowler and Brittany Rittenhouse; great-grandchildren, Alexis Dill, Niesa Dill, Haiven Rittenhouse and Arya Rogers, Madison and Mason Gilliland; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Raper were held Friday, June 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in Union County.

The family received friends at the funeral home Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Billy Jacob Raper.