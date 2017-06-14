Mr. Billy Jacob Raper
Mr. Billy Jacob Raper, 79 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Ethel Raper; brothers, J.B Raper, and Lonnie Raper.
Survivors include his step-son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cathy Fowler of Cisco; daughter and son-in-law, Ruthina and Robert Chance of Chatsworth; step-daughters, Cindy Rittenhouse and Linda Charles both of Chatsworth; brother, James Raper of North Carolina; sister, Corene Leete of Colorado; grandchildren, Tyler Raper, Ryan Chance, Pamela Sommerville, John Smith, Brandi Fowler and Brittany Rittenhouse; great-grandchildren, Alexis Dill, Niesa Dill, Haiven Rittenhouse and Arya Rogers, Madison and Mason Gilliland; nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Raper were held Friday, June 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home. Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in Union County.
The family received friends at the funeral home Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Billy Jacob Raper.