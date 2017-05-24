Rev. Eric Anthony Ross, age 57, of Chatsworth passed away on May 15, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley & Dorothy Ross.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Joan Ross of the residence; one brother, Gene Ross of Cleveland, TN.; two sisters, Charlotte Moreland of Cleveland, TN and Carol Ross of Crandall. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family received friends on Sunday, May 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment was in Holly Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www.shawnchapmanfh.com