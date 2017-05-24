Rev. Eric Anthony Ross
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Rev. Eric Anthony Ross, age 57, of Chatsworth passed away on May 15, 2017.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley & Dorothy Ross.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Joan Ross of the residence; one brother, Gene Ross of Cleveland, TN.; two sisters, Charlotte Moreland of Cleveland, TN and Carol Ross of Crandall. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends on Sunday, May 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment was in Holly Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www.shawnchapmanfh.com