Joanne White Belanger passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Chatsworth. Joanne was born in Rhode Island and also lived in Florida. She is the daughter of Dada White (Rotonda West, Fla.) and Milton (deceased). She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Givan, her husband, Curtis, and their daughter, Emma; and by her three sisters, Donna-Jean Rainville (Richard Wilkins) of Rhode Island, Carleen White of Colorado and Kimberly Sheen (Chester) of Bermuda.

A free and loving spirit, Joanne traveled cross country numerous times, retiring from Rosedale Trucking as a Two Million Mile driver award winner. Joanne always had a smile on her face; loved her family, cars and her dogs. She had a warm heart, a feisty sense of humor and was beloved by friends and family.

Friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, 2362 Highway 76, Chatsworth, on Thursday at 6 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in Rhode Island at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth (www.shawnchapmanfh.com).