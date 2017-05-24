Diane "DD" Lynn Parton, age 58 of Chatsworth passed away Friday, May 19, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Parton is preceded in death by her son, Stevie Postelle and sister Joyce Johnson. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Robert Parton; children, Billy Pallow of Minnesota, Laura Patterson of Rossville, GA, Sonya Postelle of Chatsworth, April Parton of Sugar Valley, GA, Candy Parton of Resaca; six grandchildren and sister Susie Santarelli of Wisconsin. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Services were held Monday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, May 21, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.

