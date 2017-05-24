Mr. Eugene Talmadge Dunn, 83 of Crandall passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Kaydell Dunn; son, Phillip Dunn, brother, Robert "Shod" Dunn; sisters, Ruth Dalton and Virginia Jones.

Mr. Dunn is survived by his children, Sheila (Rusty) Sharp, David Dunn, Debra Dunn Lin, Vicki (Milan) Brown all of Crandall, and Amy (Doug) Hammontree of Dalton; mother of his children, Dymple Burnes of Crandall; brother, Edward Dunn of Ft. Sill, Oklahoma; and sister Kathryn Burns. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Burns officiating. Interment followed at Fairy Valley Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 19, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.