Willena Beason Bramblett, age 81 of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Murray Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Hoyt and Irene Beason; grandson, Brian Maddox; brothers, Troy, Malcolm, and Charles Beason; sister, Mary Jane Drake.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Maddox; grandchildren Mathew and Michael Maddox; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Cole, Emma, Caitlin, Vanora Rose and Bronwyn Ruby Madoox; great-great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Paisley Maddox; brothers and sister, Ruth Hilley, Carolyn (Jerry) Reddix, Lamar (Wilma) Beason, and Johnny (Carol) Beason; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Willena Beason Bramblett will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from the chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Lamar Beason and Rev. Johnny Beason officiating. Burial will be in New Hope-Kilgore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth is in charge of the funeral arrangements..