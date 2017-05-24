Ronald Eugene Stanley, age 79, of Chatsworth passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Arvil & Sarah Stanley; brother, Randall Stanley; sister, Ruth Fowler; son, Lenay Stanley; grandson, Jerry Powell; and special brother-in-law, Van Fleming.

Survivors include his wife, Willa Mae Stanley; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa Stanley Bennett, Darlene Stanley Lee & Mike Lee, Vicki and Jim Hudgins, Tammy Duckett-Jones and Jeff Jones all of Chatsworth; son, Russell Stanley, Chatsworth; sisters and brother-in-law, Dorothy Fleming, Shirley Brindle, Patsy and Bob Penley, and Barbara Ann Fowler all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Tiffany Swanson, Jennifer Kirkland, Ryan Ridley, Joshua Stanley, Glenn Stanley, Christopher Silvers, Trey Hampton, and Jace Duckett; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Stanley will be held Wednesday May 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Hicks officiating. Interment will follow in the Casey Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.