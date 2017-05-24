Ms. Olivia Mechelle Rogers Craig age 35 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday May 20, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Rogers.

Survivors include, daughter, Kriston Craig, Chatsworth; son, Zackery Craig, Chatsworth; mother, Cecilia Rogers, Chatsworth; brothers, Jeremy and Chad Rogers both of Chatsworth; sister, Bobbie Vick, Calhoun; nieces, Summer Vick, Calhoun, and Haley Huffman, Chatsworth.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Ms. Craig will be held Thursday May 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Ferrell Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Rogers Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday May 24 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.