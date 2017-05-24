Ms. Olivia Mechelle Rogers Craig
Ms. Olivia Mechelle Rogers Craig age 35 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday May 20, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Rogers.
Survivors include, daughter, Kriston Craig, Chatsworth; son, Zackery Craig, Chatsworth; mother, Cecilia Rogers, Chatsworth; brothers, Jeremy and Chad Rogers both of Chatsworth; sister, Bobbie Vick, Calhoun; nieces, Summer Vick, Calhoun, and Haley Huffman, Chatsworth.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Ms. Craig will be held Thursday May 25, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Ferrell Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Rogers Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday May 24 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.