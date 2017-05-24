Mrs. Linda Fay Langford, age 77, of Chatsworth passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017.

She loved her pets Whitney and Romeo. She also enjoyed spending time and doing crafts at the Murray County Senior Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Pritchett and Mary Elizabeth Dunn Pritchett; husband, J. L. Langford; brothers, Dennis Pritchett and J. C. Pritchett; and sisters, Syble Terry, Irene Howard, and Maggie Huggins.

Survivors include her brother, Albert Pritchett, Lincoln, Nebraska and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Langford were held Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Green officiating. Interment followed in the Center Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday, May 22 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.