Nettie Eaker Morrison, age 96, of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Howard Morrison; son-in-law, Roger "Rabbit" Baldridge and grandsons, York Baldridge and Todd Patterson.

Survivors include children and spouses, Rita (Mel) Hughes of Chatsworth, Sheila Baldridge of Dalton, Dalmus (Charlotte) Morrison of Rocky Face; grandchildren, Tony Patterson, Robbie Baldridge, Terri Kirby, Dewitt Morrison, Ty Morrison, Bridgett King and Ginger Ellis; great grandchildren, B.J. Weaver, Savannah Weaver, Todd Kirby, Taylor Patterson, Austin Morrison, Shelby Morrison, Brayden Morrison, Lyric Morrison, Peyton King, Paxton King, Wyatt Morrison, and Marlee Ellis; great great grandchild, Bryce Patterson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Morrison were Friday, May 19, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Patterson and Rev. Dewitt Morrison officiating. Interment followed at Faith Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 18, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.