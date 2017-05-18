Mr. Mickey Lee Rogers, 58 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Murray Medical Center.

Mickey enjoyed wood working and riding motorcycles, being with his grandchildren, and loving on his baby GI GI.

He was preceded in death by his father, JL Rogers; mother, Alice “Betty” Rogers; sister, Nancy Rogers.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carmen Rogers of Chatsworth; daughters and sons-in-law, Bill and Shauna Kelly of Cartersville, Phillip and Brooke Bowen of Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Jeanette Rogers of Chatsworth, Rickey and Joanie Rogers of Upper Marlboro, MD, J.C. Rogers and Ramona Earnest of LaFayette; sister, Vickie Edgeworth of LaFayette; grandchildren, Trista Kelly, Hunter Kelly, Tapanga Bowen, Logan Bowen, Brendan Bowen; dog, Baby Gi Gi.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Mickey Lee Rogers were held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Rogers officiating. Interment followed in Sumach Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Mickey Lee Rogers.