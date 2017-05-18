Danny Ray Scarbro, age 49, of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dempsey and Geneva Elizabeth Scarbro, and special friend, Carl Thompson. Survivors include his wife, Cathy Scarbro, daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Carl Thompson, Valerie and Bobby Joe Nuyen, and Stephanie Goins, all of Chatsworth; sons, Steve Goins Jr. and Christopher Wills, both of Chatsworth; brother, James Dempsey Scarbro Jr. of Chatsworth; sister, Brenda Dickens of Crandall; special friends, Laura and Adam Rymer and Jeff Johnson, all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Erin, Raelyn, Emily, Heaven, Danny, Tanner, Mason, Savannah, Kenzie, Kyser, and Aidan. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Monday at 5 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Johnson and Adam Rymer officiating. Interment followed in the West Hill Cemetery. The family receivde friends at the funeral home Sunday.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com